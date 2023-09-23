WAVERLEY: The following is a traffic advisory issued on Sept. 22 by HRM for work beginning this week in Waverley.

Traffic Delay – Waverley Road

Location: Waverley Road, from Civic 1440 to Civic 1482

Date: Monday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Work details: This work is for guide rail replacement, which supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Traffic impact: Stop-and-go traffic will be in place while work is underway.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternative routes whenever possible.