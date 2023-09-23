Bell scores first WHL goal to help send Oil Kings to victory

RED DEER, ALTA.: A Fall River hockey player played hero for his Western Hockey League (WHL_ team on Friday night.

The Edmonton Oil Kings kicked off their 2023 campaign against the Red Deer Rebels in Red Deer, Alta. And earned a 4-2 decision.

In what was a back-and-forth game, it was Kian Bell that stood tall as the hero for the Oil Kings.

Bell looked like he was on a mission from the drop of the puck trying to leave a good first impression in his first game with Edmonton.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bell, a Fall River product, scored late in the third period on the power-play to make it 3-1.

It was a powerplay goal, assisted by Aidan Litke and Parker Alcos.

The goal stood as the game winner.

Red Deer would score shortly after to make it 3-2 before an empty net goal seals the victory for the Oil Kings.

Edmonton returns home tonight, Saturday Sept. 23 to host their home opener against Red Deer.

Bell is not expected to play as a defenceman was hurt and the team will have to slot in another one, this time one of the scratched players who is 20 meaning Bell will be the odd man out, according to the radio broadcast team.