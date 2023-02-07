Mount Uniacke area man wanted on province-wide warrant arrested

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 48-year-old man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant has been taken into custody.

East Hants RCMP say that Gregory Luddington, who’s last known address was Mount Uniacke or the Ellerhouse area, was arrested on Feb. 6.

Greg Luddington is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 266 – Assault.

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – Uttering threats against person.

· Criminal Code Section 145 – Failure to comply with release order X 5

ADVERTISEMENT:

The charge stems from a domestic assault incident which took place in East Uniacke on January 15, 2023.

Police were seeking the help of the public in locating Luddington.

In the release announcing Luddington’s arrest, East Hants RCMP said they would like to thank the public for their shares and re-tweet on social media.

File #: 2023-68972