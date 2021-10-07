Mount Uniacke man charged with child pornography offences

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 58-year-old Mount Unaicke man has been charged with child porn-related offences after an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

In a release, Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesman with the provincial force, said on Oct. 5 the RCMP’s ICE Unit searched a home in Mount Uniacke, assisted by the RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit and East Hants RCMP.

The investigation began in May 2021, when police received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) concerning child pornography being shared from the residence.

Kevin Ernest Lavigne, 58, of Mount Uniacke, was arrested at his home without incident. He has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Transmitting Child Pornography.

Lavigne was released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on December 13, 2021.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2021-783098