Multiple charges, including impaired driving, result of 911 calls

WINDSOR: A 26-year-old Summerville man has been charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving by drug, following a stop by police after they received numerous 911 calls of a possible impaired driver.

Police said that on February 16, at approximately 7:55 a.m., West Hants District RCMP responded to 911 calls of a possible impaired driver on Hwy. 1.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and attempted to complete a traffic stop.

The driver of the red Honda Civic did not comply and crashed the vehicle in a snowbank while attempting to flee.

The driver, a 26-year-old Summerville man, was safely arrested and transported to the Windsor RCMP Detachment. He was not injured in the crash.

At the detachment, an RCMP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) administered an impairment evaluation.

During a search of the vehicle, RCMP officers located and seized brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.

Information and evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe the man was also involved in another flight from a peace officer incident on February 13, 2024, a theft in December 2023, and thefts in November 2023 and May 2022.

The man also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

As a result, Colton Wile, 26, has been charged with:

Theft Under $5,000 (two counts);

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000;

Failing to Comply with a Release Order (three counts);

Flight from Peace Officer (two counts);

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon;

Operation While Impaired by Drug;

Possession of Substance (believe to be prescribed medication);

Display Number Plate Issued for Another Vehicle;

Driving Motor Vehicle Without Motor Vehicle Liability Policy;

Operating Unregistered Vehicle;

Driving Motor Vehicle while License Revoked.

Wile appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on February 16 where he was remanded into custody.

He was back in Court on February 20 where he was subsequently released on conditions.

Wile will return in Kentville Provincial Court on April 16.

Files #: 2024-209108 / 2024-197975 / 2022-716430 / 23-149334