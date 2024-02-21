Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 80 calls for service.

The following is some of the highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

STOLEN VEHICLE

On February 14officers were notified that a Black 2010 GMC Terrain was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Brook Court in Elmsdale.

It was stolen sometime between February 12 and 14.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

ATM BEAT DOWN

It was reported to the East Hants RCMP on Feb. 14 that a young adult man became extremely agitated after his bank card became stuck in the ATM.

This occurred at the Elmsdale branch of the Royal Bank.

The male started to beat the machine, damaging it in the process.

Police say the man has been identified and the investigation continues.

SNOW DAY FUN

East Hants Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns enjoyed a few moments of deep snow fun with Lantz youth on Valentines Day. This is what our main photo depicts.

He quizzed them on snow safety.

“It’s always a pleasure for me to get out into the community and connect with people,’ said Const. Burns. “If I can give safety advice in the process, even better.”

MVC’s KEEP POLICE BUSY

During the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 20 separate reports of motor vehicle collisions.

Nearly all of them were avoidable and weather related.

Remember, if you don’t need to travel on forecasted poor weather days, please stay home and be safe this winter.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Eastern Passage man wanted for failing to attend court

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Corey Sutherland, 33, of Eastern Passage.

Sutherland was originally charged with Theft over $5000 and Mischief over $5000 back in May of 2023 but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Corey Sutherland.

Anyone who sees Corey Sutherland is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

