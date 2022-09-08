ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: Two firefighters that gave back to the communities they lived and worked in will be among 82 unveiled at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa this weekend.

Chris Myers of Enfield Fire and Skyler Blackie of Fall River will have their names read during the ceremony on Sunday.

Blackie was a member of Truro fire when he lost his life in the line of duty after a training accident at the N.S. Firefighter School in Waverley.

Myers lost his life due to cancer after years of serving those in his community and the East Hants area.

The memorial wall honours firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

After a decade of planning by the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Ottawa-based Canadian Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa opened in 2012.

A memorial ride of firefighters was to begin cycling from Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 7 to arrive in Ottawa on Sept. 9 to honour their fallen brothers and sisters at the National Firefighter Memorial.

Myers and Blackie are among five Nova Scotia firefighters who will be remembered.

The others are: Todd Arenburg, Bridgewater; David Galley, Waterville; and Aulds Cove’s Art Andrews.

Previously, Martin Walsh from Kennetcook Fire Service was recognized for giving his life in the line of duty.