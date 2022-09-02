BEAVER BANK: A redesign of the driveway entrance to Harold T. Barrett Junior High in Beaver Bank is underway.

In a letter to families of students at the school, and posted by MLA Brian Wong on his Facebook page, it indicates work on the redesign is expected to be completed by early October.

Kavita Khanna, Director, Operation Services with Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE), said that improvements to the driveway off Beaver Bank Road are underway.

“Several members of the school community have expressed concerns about its current condition and the safety of those using it,” Khanna said in the letter.

Khanna said the HRCE Operations Services team is working closely with the engineering consultants to finalize the redesign plan for the driveway.

“This area will be paved once the new design is complete,” she said.

She explained in the letter that the redesign is a necessary step.

“It is necessary to help prevent future issues with the driveway and create a more permanent solution,” said Khanna. “This has changed the scope of the project and our timeline.”

Khanna said the work is expected to be completed by early in October.

She said all the work will occur after hours upon school returning on Sept. 7.

“The safety and well being of students and staff are top priorities for HRCE,” she said.

Khanna said HRCE appreciated the feedback sent their way regarding the driveway.

“We thank the community members for bringing their concerns about this matter to our attention,” said Khanna.