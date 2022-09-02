FALL RIVER: HRM is advising of upcoming road work set to take place on a street in Schwarzwald subdivision.

In a notice sent out to media, the municipality said the road construction will occur on Phillip Drive from Short Lane to Howe Avenue between Tuesday Sept. 6 to Thursday Sept. 8.

The work will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day.

According to HRM, this work includes removal and paving.

This project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

The impact on traffic will be between Philip Drive from Short Lane to Howe Avenue. Those streets will be closed while work is underway.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes when possible.

HRM said marked detours will be in place. Pedestrian and local traffic access will remain in place during this closure.