N.S. expecting significant snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday

HALIFAX: Environment Canada is forecasting the first significant snowfall of the winter to hit Sunday night into Monday Dec. 3-4.

In its weather statement updated Dec. 2 at 11:08 pm it said Nova Scotia excluding extreme southwestern regions can expect the snowfall.

Total snowfall is expected to be 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts possible.

The link to the statement: https://weather.gc.ca/forecast/hourly/ns-19_metric_e.html

Similar storms in the past have caused: – hazardous driving conditions – school closures or delayed openings – cancellations of scheduled activities.

A low pressure system will track south of Nova Scotia Sunday night. Snow at times heavy will begin Sunday night and continue into Monday.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be less for extreme southwestern regions of Nova Scotia as precipitation will be mainly rain.

Environment Canada is asking people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.