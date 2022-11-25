N.S. Gives More urges Nova Scotians to give back this Giving Tuesday

Kindness & Generosity Across Nova Scotia – Needed More than Ever

Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts.

HALIFAX/WINDSOR JUNCTION: A recent Ipsos poll found that 22 percent of Canadians said they plan to access charitable services to meet essential needs like food and shelter in the next six months, up significantly since January.

Meanwhile 20 percent of Canadians said they expect to reduce their charitable donations this year, creating a perfect storm of increasing needs and declining resources. Charities need the resources to respond, nonprofits need volunteers to make it happen, and our neighbours and friends need help.

GivingTuesday – a global movement – will take place on Tuesday, November 29. The day comes after Black Friday and Cyber Monday across 80 countries, to celebrate and encourage generosity.

Whether in a pandemic or recovering from a hurricane, what people in Nova Scotia need is more kindness. On GivingTuesday, Nova Scotia Gives More asks you to find time to give back.

Pay for the coffee of the car behind you at a drive thru, commit to volunteering, make a donation to a cause you care about, send a note of gratitude to someone you care about.

Visit nsgives.ca to find a charity to support, or support your charity of choice.

NS Gives More is a collective and collaborative group of Nova Scotian charities and non-profits whose aim is to raise awareness of GivingTuesday, opportunities for giving back to your community, and highlighting the support Nova Scotians give to their community all year long.

The group is a community movement of GivingTuesday Canada.

Here is a list of some activities taking place on Giving Tuesday:

9:30 – 3:30 – Adsum for Women and Children. Opening of the Christmas Space for

donations. New unwrapped donations will be accepted from the Wish List, until

December 22 from 9:30 – 3:30. 2595 Agricola Street, Halifax.

10:00 – HRM City Council. Flag raising at City Hall.

CBRM City Council. Flag raising at City Hall.

10:00 – 12:00 – The North Grove. Hosting a community brunch with good food, great

company, and wonderful activities that celebrate the season and the many ways we give

to one another. 6 Primrose Street, Unit 6, Dartmouth.

10:00 – 4:00 – Habitat for Humanity. Hosting a Stud-A-Thon which gives people,

companies, and organizations the opportunity to “Make your mark” on the next Habitat

NS home. It takes 300, 2×4 studs to frame a new Habitat home. These studs will be used

in the next builds. A stud station will be set up for donors to personalize a section of a

stud for $25. ReStore at 81 Wright Avenue in Dartmouth.

11:00 – 3:30 – Cole Harbour Farm Museum. For a donation of $25 or more receive a

serving of the famous English Cream Tea: a large fresh-baked scone, homemade

strawberry jam, and real whipped cream served with a choice of tea or coffee. 471

Poplar Drive, Cole Harbour.

11:00 – 1:00 – Easter Seals Nova Scotia. Volunteers will give their time to assist clients

and staff with filling the orders for the Christmas Baking program. This program has

grown bigger every year, so volunteers assist with the growing number of orders from the

baked goods menu.

11:30 – 1:30 – Nova Scotia SPCA in Stellarton. To help Pictou County pet owners as they

recover from Hurricane Fiona, dog, and cat food, kitty litter, and toys will be freely given

away thanks to generous donors. Lawrence Blvd and Heritage Ave in the Albion

Business Park, Stellarton.

12:00 & 5:00 – Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation. Hosting donors and supporters

at In Gratitude receptions. 227 School Street Dartmouth.

12:00 – 4:00 – CMHA Halifax-Dartmouth. Mosaic tile sale. 2020 Gottingen Street, Suite

100, Halifax.

2:00 – 4:00 – Adsum for Women and Children. “Adsum Shares the Warmth” – staff will be

giving away Hot Chocolate and Candy Canes. Alderney Gate Library – 60 Alderney Dr.

and Halifax North Memorial Library – 2285 Gottingen St.

6:00 -8:00 – Cobequid Wildlife Rehab Centre. Partnering with the Truro Brewing

Company for an all-animal trivia night, kicking off a week of fundraising for CWRC. 53

Inglis Pl, Truro.