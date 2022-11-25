HALIFAX: Additional funding from the province and federal government will ensure all homes in Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw communities can get free energy efficiency upgrades.

This will be the second phase of the Mi’kmaw Home Energy Efficiency Project, with $12 million invested so more than 1,000 more homes can be upgraded.

In Phase 1, an estimated 1,200 homes were upgraded with $14 million in provincial and federal funding.



“With this additional investment, we’re making homes in Mi’kmaw communities more energy efficient so residents can save money and help fight climate change,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“We have had great success with the first phase working in partnership with Mi’kmaw communities and our aim with this second phase is to reach all the remaining homes by 2027.”

Efficiency Nova Scotia delivers the project for privately owned and band-owned homes in all 13 Mi’kmaw communities across the province. Participants get an assessment and energy-saving upgrades installed at no cost. Upgrades include draft-proofing, insulation and heat pumps.

The project helps cut home energy bills, improves the comfort and resilience of homes, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and creates local, green jobs.



Quotes:

“Continuous investments in energy efficient and green housing are essential for ensuring the health and prosperity of all Canadians. We are proud to support improvements to Mi’kmaw homes in Nova Scotia and remain committed to building communities where people can thrive for generations to come.”

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs is proud to be working to create positive changes on how energy is used in our Mi’kmaw communities.

“The continued support and additional funding for the Mi’kmaw Home Energy Efficiency Project from provincial and federal governments will help us to reach an additional 1,000 homes by March 2027 and allow energy upgrades to continue in our Mi’kmaw communities.

“We know how important it is to create a greener future for everyone, and it’s important that the Mi’kmaq are part of the solution.”

– Chief Andrea Paul, Lead, Environment, Energy and Mines Portfolio, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs

“Partnership is one of the core values behind our work with the 13 Mi’kmaw communities in our province.

This new funding will allow us to continue the partnership developed through our Mi’kmaw Home Energy Efficiency Project and complete even more upgrades – including insulation, heat pumps, and draft-proofing – to help make homes more comfortable while reducing household greenhouse gas emissions.

Together, we will continue to build greener communities through clean energy that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

– Stephen MacDonald, President and CEO, EfficiencyOne, the non-profit operator of Efficiency Nova Scotia