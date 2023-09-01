HALIFAX: Starting September 1, seniors can apply to the annual Seniors Care Grant program, which helps with expenses that allow them to stay in their homes longer and improve their quality of life.

The grant has been increased to $750 and now includes home heating as an eligible service.

To qualify, Nova Scotians must be 65 years or older by March 31, 2024, live in a home they own or rent, and have an annual household income of $37,500 or less.

“We heard from many seniors that last year’s home heating grant made a big difference,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“We know that the cost of home heating can be hard, especially for seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes, so we’ve increased the grant and included home heating as an eligible expense, allowing seniors more flexibility to use the grant in whichever way best suits their needs.”

The grant helps seniors cover the costs of a range of healthcare and household services, including physiotherapy, medication and grocery delivery, phone services and home repairs.

The grant may also be used for home heating costs, such as furnace oil, natural gas and electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT:

More information about the grant, including how to apply, who is eligible and eligible services is available:

— at the program website: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-help-household-costs-seniors-care-grant

— by email: seniorsgrant@novascotia.ca

— by phone: 1-800-670-4357.



Print applications are available at Access Nova Scotia Centres and MLA offices.



Another change this year is direct deposit for seniors who are signed up for direct deposit with the Canada Revenue Agency. All other eligible applicants will continue to receive their payment by cheque.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Seniors who previously opted in to receive the seniors care grant when applying for the property tax rebate for seniors will need to submit a separate application for the grant beginning this year.

Applications close on March 31.

Quick Facts:

— people who received a seniors care grant between December 1, 2021, and May 31, 2023, are eligible to apply for a new grant

— applicants must keep receipts for work or services provided, live in a home or apartment they own or rent, and have an annual net household income of $37,500 or less

–more than 37,000 seniors received a seniors care grant last year

— the government is investing up to $30.5 million in the seniors care grant this year



