Drivers urged to be more vigilant as kids, school buses return to roads

ELMSDALE/MOUNT UNIACKE: Children return to school next week, and that means school buses are back on the road.

Acting East Hants RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott MacRae said many kids will be excited as they head back to school, so motorists need to be extra vigilant when driving the roads.

“Kids are going to be excited coming back to going back to school and maybe they’re not paying attention,” said S/Sgt. MacRae.

“All of us as drivers, we got to look out even more so.”

He said police will be out keep a keen eye on motorists and school bus pickups and drop offs to ensure it’s done safely.

“If the stop sign is out on the bus, that means stop,” said S/Sgt. MacRae.

If a driver is caught passing a school bus with a stop sign out and its red lights flashing, they will be penalized.

“We won’t tolerate that if we get people going to pass our school bus and put our children at risk,” he said. “They will face the maximum fine for that.”