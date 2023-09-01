Cheema’s Hall kick-starts nationals with pair of medals

DARTMOUTH: It was a double medal day for one Cheema Aquatic Club athlete as the Canoe and Kayak Canadian championships.

The nationals are taking place on Lake Banook in Dartmouth.

The result was on the first day of action on Aug. 30 at the championship, with more action continuing all Labour Day weekend.

(Cheema image)

Cheema’s power on the water was led by Cameron Hall.

First Hall nabbed bronze in the C1, 1,000-Metre race.

A short time later, Hall upped his medal colour in the C1, 6,000-metre race.

His time in the silver medal finish was 30:56.047.

Cheema’s four U16 women’s gold emdalist. 9Cheema image)

Meanwhile, Cheema struck gold with a great race from four of their athletes in the girls race.

Sisters Anya and Ella Cozens, Marcy Meisner, and Elle MacKenzie teamed to bring home a gold medal result.

The foursome did that in the U-16 IC4, 500-metre race against the top U16 teams from across Canada.

Action continues all weekend, with more successes happening and expected for Cheema.