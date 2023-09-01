Three more medals for Cheema athletes at national championships

DARTMOUTH: The hardware continues to rack up for athletes with Cheema.

The athletes won two bronze and a silver in three events on Aug. 31 at the Canoe-Kayak Canadian National Championships taking place on Lake Banook in Dartmouth.

Cheema had won three medals the day before, and have multiple chances to add to that medal haul through the weekend on the water.

(Cheema image)

In the Under-16 men’s competition, Brady Campbell; Evan Deal; Cameron Hall; and Alec MacAulay earned silver for Cheema.

The four raced in the U16 Men’s IC4-500 Metre race.

It was Hall’s third medal of the national championship, with more possible.

In the U-16 women’s event, Ella Taylor; Kiara Levasseur; Ella Williams; and Heidi Brown brought home a bronze medal finish.

The four competed in the U16 Women’s K4-500-metre race against the best from across Canada.

Their photo is the main photo of this story.

The U16 C2 women’s team took bronze for Cheema. (Cheema image)

In the U16, c2 women’s 500-metre race, it was another medal and third place national finish for two Cheema athletes.

Ella Cozens and partner Emmerson Eisener nabbed the bronze medal result.

It was the second medal of nationals for Cozens.