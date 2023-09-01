PARIS, FRANCE: It’s silver for Cheema’s Sloan MacKenzie and her teammate Katie Vincent at the World Cup in Paris, France on Aug. 31.

The World Cup is serving as a test event for Paris 2024 Olympics.

For MacKenzie, of Windsor Junction, and Vincent, the silver comes just days after they nabbed bronze in the same event at the ICF Canoe-Sprint Kayak worlds in Duisburg, Germany.

Competition at the World Cup will continue through Sept. 1.

MacKenzie and Vincent crossed the line at the Stade nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne second in a time of 1:57.01 for silver, behind China.

Canadians Sophia Jensen and Julia Lilley Osende earned bronze, following their Canadian teammates across the line just 1.01 seconds back.

The water venue will host the Paris 2024 competitions.

Shixiao Xu and Mengya Sun of China, the reigning world champs, crossed the line for gold in 1:56.13.