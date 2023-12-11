N.S. Power activating Emergency Operations Centre

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power will be opening its Emergency Operations Centre on Monday, (December 11) at 9am

ahead of the approaching weather.

“Based on the latest weather forecasts we are expecting rain and high winds for long durations to move across

the province starting Monday morning,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s Storm Lead.

“We have decided to activate our Emergency Operations Centre to best coordinate planning for our storm response.”

The EOC is staffed with employees from across the company. The Nova Scotia Power team is also working closely

with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

“We will be positioning crews across the province so they are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so,” said

Drover.

“High winds can cause trees to come into contact with power lines causing power outages and can also

slow restoration efforts, as crews must stand down when winds reach 80km an hour, until it’s safe to go up in the

buckets.”

Customers are encouraged to be prepared too, by securing items outside their homes and having an emergency

kit handy.

You can find a full list of safety and storm preparedness tips on their website:www.nspower.ca/stormready

Outage Information

Customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling

1-877-428-6004.

Estimated restoration times are updated as our crews assess the damage.

For more info on restoration phases visit: http://nspower.ca/storm

QUICK FACTS: Wind Storms

High winds can cause power lines to come down due to trees or branches falling on lines.

The impact can vary depending on how fast the weather system moves across a region/province and the strength of the wind and how long it lasts.

High winds can slow restoration efforts as crews will stand down when winds reach 80km/hour until it is safe to go back up in the buckets.

if a customer’s electrical equipment is damaged – such as a meter mast – they need a certified electrician to make repairs before NS Power can safely restore power.