HALIFAX: Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Dec. 11.

In their wind warning statement, posted at 4:43 a.m. Dec. 10 on their website and the Environment Canada App, it said that strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

They had issued a Special Weather Statement for the strong winds and rain, which they forecast to not be significant.

Environment Canada said that maximum gusts southerly 80 to 100 km/h winds can be expected across mainland Nova Scotia.

It is expected to begin Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Utility outages may occur.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds, the statement by Environment Canada said.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.