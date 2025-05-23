N.S. Power provides update on cybersecurity attack

HALIFAX: The following is an update from Nova Scotia Power on the cybersecurity incident that has affected customers of the company.

It was released to media on May 23.

“We wanted to provide an update on Nova Scotia Power’s ongoing cyber incident. Today, we are confirming we have been the victim of a sophisticated ransomware attack.

Since the incident began several weeks ago, Nova Scotia Power has been actively working with the assistance of third-party cyber security experts to restore our systems safely and investigate the incident.

“We have also been working to further strengthen our systems and add additional security protections.

No payment has been made to the threat actor. This decision reflects our careful assessment of applicable sanctions laws and alignment with law enforcement guidance.”

“We have learned that the threat actor has published data that was stolen from our systems.

“We are actively working with cybersecurity experts to assess the nature and scope of the information that may have been impacted.

Notifications have been mailed to impacted account holders, which include detailed information about resources and support.

“Arrangements have been made with the consumer reporting agency, TransUnion, to provide impacted individuals with a two-year subscription to a comprehensive credit monitoring service (TransUnion myTrueIdentity®) at no cost.”

“We encourage customers who receive a notification to enroll in the TransUnion credit monitoring service and otherwise remain vigilant and cautious about any unsolicited communications (such as emails, text messages, social posts, or phone calls), including messages that appear to be from Nova Scotia Power asking you to provide your personal information.

“Please avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments without confirming they are from a legitimate source.

“We remain sincerely sorry that this issue has occurred.

“Protecting the privacy and security of information held by Nova Scotia Power is something we take very seriously.”