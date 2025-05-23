TRURO: The Town of Truro and Municipality of Colchester County have issued a statement informing the public of governance transition of the Central Nova Scotia Civic Centre Society (Society), the organization responsible for operating and maintaining the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC).

“After careful consideration, both municipal councils have made the decision to appoint new members to the Board of Directors, replacing the current community Board members,” the statement released May 22 said.

“The decision is not the result of any single incident or the actions of any individual board member.

“We are deeply appreciative of the time, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by all current and past board members.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The purpose of the Society is to manage the operations of the RECC. However, over the past year, the Society’s activities have expanded beyond the RECC to include external operations and initiatives.

“While these efforts may speak to a commitment to community growth and engagement, the municipalities believe it is essential to ensure that there is a strong, transparent business case in place when deciding on the sustainability of this expanded mandate and whether the Society is equipped to carry that out.

To support this process, the Town and Municipality will be appointing a new interim Board of Directors, consisting of eight new community members (four from each municipality), for a one-year term.”

“The interim board will place a renewed focus on governance, including a comprehensive review of the Society’s contractual obligations and an in-depth financial analysis to assess the long-term sustainability of its activities.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“All newly appointed members will be required to complete governance training and will be expected to take an active, accountable governance role during their term.

“We understand the community’s investment in the work of the Society and the RECC.

“The Town and Municipality will support the Province of Nova Scotia to ensure that signature events, such as the 2025 Nova Scotia Stampede, will continue as planned.

New board appointments will be announced in the coming week. We thank all board members—past and future—for their service and commitment to our region.”

The full statement can be found at : https://truro.ca/community-news/