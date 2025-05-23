STEWIACKE: A 46-year-old Salmon River woman has died and a 61-year-old Shubenacadie East man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle collision in Stewiacke.

RCMP say the collision occurred on May 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Hwy 2 between Main Street and George Street.

Police from Colchester County, Stewiacke fire, and EHS all responded to the scene

“RCMP officers learned that the motorcycle was travelling on the highway when it left the roadway and went into the ditch,” said police in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotatre banner=”192″]

One rider, a 46-year-old woman from Salmon River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Shubenacadie East, was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.



A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2025-694021