SHUBENACADIE: The relocation of a monument in Shubenacadie from its spot along Highway 2 to the Shubenacadie Legion has some in the community upset.

The monument of a soldier that overlooks the community and was the site of Remembrance Day services for many years was moved to the Shubenacadie Legion earlier this week. Photos of its new spot at the Legion were shared with The Laker News on Thursday and then posted on East Hants Wants to Know, a community Facebook page.

Comments from residents under the photo posts indicated they were not happy with the decision.

Some were making posts and comments of return the monument as a rallying point.

Some had asked how the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) and its councillors could decide this, some were surprised at the reason for the relocation to provide parking for the community, where the consultation with the community, and more importantly the Veterans, were in this decision-making process.

Another resident noted to The Laker News that it could not be for development since Shubenacadie is declared as a floodplain so new developments are permitted, the residents said in a message.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Municipality of East Hants issued a statement they sent to us at The Laker News and then posted on their own social media pages.

Communications spokesperson Juliann Cashen said that the sacrifices of our veterans and their families has been and should continue to be a top priority for everyone.

“The move of these important symbols was intended to honour their service at a fitting location to allow future generations to continue to remember and honour them,” said Cashen in the statement.

“The new site also offers the opportunity for the school children to see the cenotaph daily next to the school.

“There was absolutely no disrespect intended and if the relocation has caused stress for the community, we apologize sincerely.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The statement said the municipality recognizes the important historical value of Shubenacadie.

“East Hants Council also looks to the future and has prioritized revitalization efforts to ensure this area has opportunities for generations to come,” said Cashen.

“Where lack of parking and lot size is a barrier to development in the village core and has inhibited business redevelopment in the last few years, the municipality is investing in centralized parking.”

She said East Hants Council approved a project to construct a public parking area to increase parking availability for local businesses and to help attract new commercial to the area.

“This is intended to support growth in anticipation that the core village of Shubenacadie can be revitalized and prosper,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cashen said MEH works closely with several local groups to support projects in the community, including the Shubenacadie Legion.

“As part of this project, many factors were considered before any decisions were made,” said Cashen. “The municipality and the Legion agreed to move the cenotaph to the Legion.”

She said the benefits of this location will allow for better accessibility to the monument for all ages, easier caretaking and maintenance and improved safety during the November 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“Understanding the importance of the site, the commemorative Vimy Oak was also carefully relocated to the Legion site,” Cashen said.

Cashen said over the last number of years, the municipality has also invested in water, wastewater, and parks infrastructure with projects like the $9 million investment in the Shubenacadie Wastewater Treatment Plant and the $350,000 recapitalization of the Shubenacadie River Park.

The Laker News reached out to Shubenacadie Legion President Mike Chapman for comment on the relocation Friday morning. He politely declined to comment.