Elmsdale girl’s love of crafting, crocheting leads to Kind Creations

Story by NSCC Journalism student Paige Dillman who is interning with The Laker News for May

ELMSDALE: Samantha Seitl spends all her spare time crocheting.

The 13-year-old Riverside Education Centre student was first inspired to start crafting when her grandmother taught her how to crochet.

“After she taught me, I learned from YouTube, and then I just did like little steps. So, I did single crochets and then I started getting higher and now I know like a lot of the stitches,” Seitl says.

After learning how to crochet, the first thing she made on her own was a little pumpkin.

But, with even more practice, she started making more things, like octopuses, frogs, pickles, scrunchies, etc.

When she started to make a wider variety, she said her friends asked if they could take some. This made her realize that they are something she could sell.

“I’ve always loved, just like, going to sales and like markets and stuff, so I was like, why don’t I like have my own business so I can start it and just like sell my stuff at markets,” she says.

“I started it, and I really enjoy it.”

Her first market was at the Open East Hants Day Market, and she’s now done three markets. She also sells her items on Facebook.

She believes her most popular item to sell would be her pickles that she crochets.

“I remember the second market I did, I like sold out of all the pickles in one hour,” she explains.

Although she loves selling her items, Seitl also donates items like blankets for the cancer unit at the Victoria General.

She believes that it’s important for kids her age to learn a hobby like this because it can help with their imagination.

“It’s just a nice feeling to get making something and then showing it to the world,” she says.

Sam Seitl. (Dillman photo)

Seitl says she hopes to expand her craft by learning how to make bigger animals and by learning how to make sweaters, which is her most recent project.

The biggest project she has done so far is a little suitcase that stores a little mouse traveller. It stores clothes for the mouse, little cheese, and the mouse can even sleep inside it.

She says she’s lucky because a lot of her yarn is given to her by family members. However, she pays for all her supplies from the money she makes at these markets.

Looking forward to the future, Seitl hopes to expand the craft beyond just crocheting.

“I still do want to make more crochet projects, but I think that it would be nice to expand at some point,” she says.

She even explained that the reason her business is called Kind Creations is that the plan was always to expand.

“Initially I was thinking like something to do with crochet, and then I was like, you know what, it might not always be just yarn later on,” she explains.

Seitl is extremely excited to see what comes next at markets or even just orders from Facebook.