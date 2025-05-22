MILFORD: A 21-year-old Millbrook resident has been charged with impaired driving after complaints from the public led to police catching them.

Cpl. Jon Neima said that on May 17, East Hants RCMP responded to an impaired driving complaint from the public.

At 1:01 pm police responded to an erratic driver, possible impaired driving and located the vehicle in Milford.

Through investigation the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol and failed the subsequent roadside screening.

The 21-year-old Millbrook resident was arrested for impaired driving and failed the breath test at the Enfield detachment, blowing over the legal limit of 80mg%.

This resulted in charges of impaired driving being laid against the resident.