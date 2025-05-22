FLETCHERS LAKE: A suspect in multiple RCMP investigations over two parts of Nova Scotia was safely arrested by police after the vehicle he was driving was directed into a ditch in Fletchers Lake on May 15.

RCMP said that a third theft incident was reported in Colchester County on May 15 at a Brookfield business.

In this third incident there was damage to gates and locks in the business’s enclosed yard, but no items taken.

Based on items left behind at the scene and surveillance video, officers identified a person of interest from Dartmouth.

Later that day at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers with RCMP Southeast Traffic Services in Fall River were approached by a member of the public who reported a suspected impaired driver.

Officers located the vehicle, a black Ford Ranger, on Hwy. 2 at Fletchers Lake and attempted a traffic stop.

“Due to significant safety concerns, officers used their police vehicles to direct the truck into the ditch when the driver attempted to flee the traffic stop,” said RCMP in a release.

The driver, Ryan Fleet, 40, of Dartmouth, was safely arrested at the scene.

He is facing nine charges related to the Colchester County investigations, including Theft Over $5000 (two counts) and Break and Enter (two counts).

Fleet is also charged with Flight from Peace Officer, Dangerous Operation, Failure to Comply with Probation Order, and Forcible Confinement associated to his arrest in Fletchers Lake.

In addition, he was issued summary offence tickets for charges under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act and Revenue Act.

Fleet had a first court appearance on May 16 at Dartmouth Provincial Court and remains in custody.

After being arrested on May 15, Fleet was assessed for impairment at the scene and passed the tests for alcohol and drugs administered by officers.

A passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was arrested and released without charges.

The ordeal with Fleet all began on May 5.

Police say thatColchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a theft from a business in Onslow.

Investigators learned that a lawn tractor had been stolen from the yard in the early morning of May 4. Review of surveillance video showed a vehicle of interest, believed to be a black Ford Ranger, accessing the yard.

On May 10, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a theft from a business in Stewiacke where a lawn tractor was stolen from an enclosed yard overnight.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or police of jurisdiction in your area.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #s: 2025-600690, 2025-628945, 2025-655171