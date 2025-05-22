HALIFAX: Students in Nova Scotia have been recognized for their outstanding entrepreneurial talent with the Minister’s Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence.

Each year, students in grades 6 through 12 are invited to compete to receive $1,000 to help start or grow their business.

“Supporting the skills and interests of our students, such as the ones who stepped up this year to pitch their ideas for the Minister’s Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence, is key to the growth and development of our province,” said Brad McGowan, MLA for Cole Harbour-Dartmouth, on behalf of Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Brendan Maguire.

“I look forward to seeing what these talented students accomplish in their future ventures.”

This year, seven finalists were selected to pitch their business ideas to a panel of local entrepreneurial leaders at Saint Mary’s University.Each finalist prepared an application that included a description of the product, service or idea; a marketing plan; a budget; and information on how the $1,000 grant would be used.The 2025 winners are:– Joy Akinkunmi, Pill Smart, Charles P. Allen High School– Rory Fox, Swole Bears, Lockview High School– Ivy Rickard, award recipient, Pentz Elementary SchoolBusiness plans were judged on their potential to solve a problem or create economic growth in Nova Scotia.This year’s judges were:

– Isi Oye-Onwuka, Venture Manager, Creative Destruction Lab

– Matt Cooper, CEO, Volta – Chris Boulter, Senior Executive Director, Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“My experience was transformative. I’ve learned a lot about what it means to be an entrepreneur, what it means to start a business, and how to be passionate about your product.”— Joy Akinkunmi, award recipient, Pill Smart, Charles P. Allen High School“It was really cool to come out here and be able to meet other entrepreneurs. One of the best things is to be able to talk to other business owners here and see what their experiences were.

“A great tool for me is being able to learn from other people so it’s great to network and learn from them.”

— Rory Fox, award recipient, Lockview High School

“I think that everyone did an amazing job.

“I’m thankful that I had this opportunity and thankful I was chosen as a finalist.”

— Ivy Rickard, award recipient, Pentz Elementary School



Quick Facts:

– since the award was launched in 2017, more than 100 students have participated, pitching over 70 ideas

– the Minister’s Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence is open to all students in grades 6 to 12 in Nova Scotia public schools; applications will open again in early 2026



Additional Resources:

Minister’s Entrepreneurship Award of Excellence: https://novascotia.ca/entrepreneuraward/