N.S. releases progress report on climate change work in past year

HALIFAX: The government released its second annual progress report on work to address climate change and drive the province toward a healthy, clean and sustainable future on July 31.

The report focuses on progress made on the goals in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act and on actions in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

“Climate change is the most pressing global emergency, and this past year has been a pivotal moment, both in the impacts we are witnessing and experiencing from storms, flooding, heat, rainfall, wildfires and more, but also in the great work being done to change the course of our future as we work towards a net-zero future by 2050,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“This report tells a story of optimism, grit and resolve by Nova Scotians to proactively respond to climate change, not let it defeat us, transform how we produce and use our energy, protect our environment and create a stronger and more inclusive economy.”

Highlights of work and progress for the period August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, include:

— creating the Environmental Racism Panel, which includes Chair Agassou (Augy) Jones and seven experienced community leaders who are working on recommendations to address historic wrongdoing and support the government’s commitment to ensure every person in the province has equitable access to a healthy, safe and sustainable environment, as well as equal protection from environmental harm and the impacts of climate change

— completing the largest ever procurement for renewable electricity in the province, resulting in five wind projects, each majority-owned by one or more Mi’kmaw communities; when the projects are complete, expected in 2025-26, they will bring electricity generation in Nova Scotia to about 70 per cent from renewable sources

— approving environmental assessments for eight new onshore wind energy projects, including four of the five wind projects secured through the procurement for renewable electricity, which will help to green the province’s grid and create enough clean, renewable energy to power the equivalent of 248,400 homes

— changing the Electricity Act to let the government procure storage solutions for renewable electricity; this will speed up the use of energy storage in Nova Scotia, help get the province off coal and help meet renewable electricity targets

— working in partnership with the federal government to expand the mandate of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board and create a legislative framework for offshore renewable energy

— releasing the first module of the Nova Scotia Offshore Wind Roadmap, which sets Nova Scotia’s vision for this industry and outlines the regulatory path for businesses to invest in projects, with an aim to offer leases for five megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030

— clarifying the rules for green hydrogen so the environmental requirements and regulations are clear and easy to understand

— approving two green hydrogen facilities that will, when production starts, provide Nova Scotians with clean energy and provide opportunities to be a global leader

— creating the new Sackville River Wilderness Area and six new nature reserves; expanding seven wilderness areas; and protecting an additional 9,300 hectares of Crown land

— taking the first steps toward shared governance of Kluskap Wilderness Area by the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq and the Province

— providing $20 million to the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust to help protect more of Nova Scotia’s land and water

— providing $800,000 in funding to Clean Foundation to create a Youth Climate Council, which will give Nova Scotia’s youth a formal way to help influence public policy

— creating the Output-Based Pricing System, which will hold large industry and the electricity sector accountable for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions

— completing public engagement on updated ambient air quality standards, which will support clean air and the health of Nova Scotians.

The past year also saw continued investment in energy efficiency projects that are making life more affordable for Nova Scotians and lowering emissions. Since September 2021, the investment amounts to $223 million.

The full report is available at: https://novascotia.ca/nse/progress-report/

Quotes:“The roundtable is pleased to see the release of the combined annual Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act and climate plan report at this time when we are seeing direct climate impacts on Nova Scotians from recent storms, wildfires and flash floods. We are encouraged by the progress to date on the goals, principles and actions and know that it is crucial to build on the momentum every year ahead of us to meet the urgency of this moment. The well-being and resiliency of our communities is at stake as well as abundant opportunities for clean inclusive growth if we get it right.”– Scott Skinner, Chair, Minister’s Roundtable on the Environment and Sustainable ProsperityQuick Facts:— the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act is Nova Scotia’s road map to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, change how people produce and use energy, grow the green and circular economies, improve the health and sustainability of Nova Scotia’s environment and protect more land and water— the act’s 28 goals include the strongest 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target in Canada – at least 53 per cent below the levels that were emitted in 2005 and achieving net zero by 2050— the climate change plan, Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth, was released in December and has 68 actions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, grow a strong clean economy, create jobs, make communities more resilient to climate change impacts, help achieve the goals in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act and more