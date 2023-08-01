Konigshofer named to Canadian Baseball team for WBSC World Cup

WAVERLEY: A Waverley baseball player is among 12 returning players named to Team Canada’s roster fort the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Baseball World Cup.

The World Cup Group A will be played in Thunder Bay, Ont. from Aug. 8-13. Before that, a training camp will be held in Halifax on Aug. 1-2 before moving to Thunder Bay Aug. 4-7 with exhibition games set for Aug. 5-6 vs Thunder Bay Lakers.

Julia Konigshofer of Waverley, and a Lockview High student, was one of the 12 returning players named to the team.

Baseball Canada made the announcement of the roster following the Women’s National Championships that took place in Halifax and Upper Sackville, with nine teams competing, representing seven provinces.

Konigshofer, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, was a force for Team N.S. at the national championships.

Other returning players include Mena Florio, Alizée Gélinas, Zoe Hicks, Amy Johnson, Raine Padgham, Tess Sawkins along with Catterall, Alexane Fournier, Stacy Fournier, Schroder and Willan.

Canada is led by veterans Kaitlyn Ross, Allison Schroder and Madison Willan who bring previous international competition to their resumes including participation at the 2018 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup where they helped Canada win a bronze medal.

The trio returned to the national team in 2019 helping Canada win a bronze medal at the WBSC Americas Women’s Baseball World Cup Qualifier along with Sena Catterall, Alexane Fournier and Stacy Fournier who have also been named to the roster.

Julia Konigshofer at bat. (Photo: Daryl Gershman).

Women’s National Team Manager Anthony Pluta said they’re happy with the group of players that have been selected to represent Canada in Thunder Bay.

“The talent level of the players selected speaks to the quality of athlete in Canada,” he said. “We can’t wait to get to Thunder Bay and compete with this group.”

Seven players named to the roster that will be representing Canada for the first-time including Lucie Anctil, Emily Baxter, Ela Day-Bédard, Jaida Lee, Justine Marin, Emma-Rose Payette, and Sarah Pengelly.

Pluta, will be joined on the Women’s National Team coaching staff with Pitching Coach Chris Begg along with Coaches Patricia Landry and Kate Psota.

Canada will open play against Mexico on August 8th at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay before taking on Hong Kong, USA, South Korea, and Australia.

In addition to Canada’s opening game against Mexico, the August 9th contest versus Hong Kong-China will also be played at Baseball Central before the tournament shifts to Port Arthur Stadium for the remainder of the event.

Currently ranked as the No. 3 nation in the world based on the latest WBSC world rankings, the Women’s National Team will be playing in its first, sanctioned international baseball competition since the 2019 WBSC Americas Women’s Baseball World Cup qualifier.

For more information on the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A, visit the tournament website here.

Keep up to date with the Women’s National Team by following @BaseballCANWNT on Twitter.