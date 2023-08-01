MAIN PHOTO: An Enfield RFC women’s player tries to tackle a tough Valley RU player who wasn’t about to be tackled during game action on Saturday in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The sun shone down with its blistering heat as Rugby Day in Enfield took place on July 29.

The day featured a pair of division 2 games — the men faced Valley and won the game (as far as we know), while the women’s division 2 team hosted Valley and were ahead 26-0 at half time.

We were not provided any final game scores or details for the games played at the Enfield Lions Den before a good crowd. (If we get any we will update this story)

There was also a mini youth rugby session in between the end of the men’s game and the start of the women’s game.

The Enfield RC men go up the field on an offensive attack. 9Healey photo)

The team had a BBQ supported by the McCooeye Group (see photo of the team working hard under the tent on The Laker News FB page) and the beverages in the beer tent were courtesy Good Robot in Elmsdale.

It seemed like a good crowd came out for both games to cheer on their favourite players.

Here are some photos from game action that we snapped:

Daniela Mayo breaks free of Valley defenders and puts it into rocket mode up the field. (Healey photo)

A valley player passes the ball to a open teammate. (Healey photo)

An Enfield RFC player breaks away towards the scoring area. (Healey photo)

Daniela Mayo beats off the defenders to get in for the score to make it 26-0. (Healey photo)

Mark Sweeney prepares to put the ball in the scrum as the ref looks on. (Healey photo)

The ball is kicked up the field by Lemmon. 9Healey photo)

It was a hot exhausting day on the pitch for all the players with Enfield RFC as evident in the looks on these players faces. (Healey photo)

A Valley player runs with the ball past an Enfield player. (Healey photo)

Nothing was stopping this Enfield players as she fought for every inch on this drive. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A try is scored by Daniela Mayo. 9Healey photo)

An Enfield RFC player tries to find open room to zoom up the pitch. (Healey photo)

Daniela Mayo finds an opening. (Healey photo)