MAIN PHOTO: An Enfield RFC women’s player tries to tackle a tough Valley RU player who wasn’t about to be tackled during game action on Saturday in Enfield. (Healey photo)
ENFIELD: The sun shone down with its blistering heat as Rugby Day in Enfield took place on July 29.
The day featured a pair of division 2 games — the men faced Valley and won the game (as far as we know), while the women’s division 2 team hosted Valley and were ahead 26-0 at half time.
We were not provided any final game scores or details for the games played at the Enfield Lions Den before a good crowd. (If we get any we will update this story)
There was also a mini youth rugby session in between the end of the men’s game and the start of the women’s game.
The team had a BBQ supported by the McCooeye Group (see photo of the team working hard under the tent on The Laker News FB page) and the beverages in the beer tent were courtesy Good Robot in Elmsdale.
It seemed like a good crowd came out for both games to cheer on their favourite players.
Here are some photos from game action that we snapped:
