RCMP seeking woman in relation to Fall River gas station robbery

FALL RIVER: A woman believed to be 25-35-years-old is being sought by police in relation to a brazen robbery at the Petro Canada in Fall River.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said on July 30, at approximately 9 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station located on Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

“RCMP officers learned that a woman entered the gas station, presented a handgun and demanded money,’ said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the woman then fled the scene in a sedan, driven by a man, with cash, cigarettes and lighters. The store employee was not physically injured.

Cpl. Tremblay said the woman is believed to be between the ages of 25-35 and is described as 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 with a slim build.

“At the time of the robbery, she had long brown hair and was wearing a grey tank top, three quarter length black leggings, a ball hat and was carrying a blue and white bag,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

A woman who messaged The Laker News said she walked in while it was happening and called RCMP and gave her statements as well.

He said a man driving the vehicle is believed to be in his 30’s, had tattoos on his neck, and had his hair in a ponytail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 23-91310