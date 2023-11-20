N.S. supporting entrepreneurs through startup hub Volta

From a release

HALIFAX: The province is supporting Nova Scotia entrepreneurs through new funding for startup hub Volta.

Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development, announced an investment of nearly $3.8 million at the grand opening of Volta’s new space in Halifax on November 14.

“Volta has a proven track record of success when it comes to supporting entrepreneurs to launch and grow their startups,” said Corkum-Greek.

“This funding contributes to our active startup community and will help even more Nova Scotia businesses take risks, build momentum and thrive.”

Volta will use the funding – $750,000 per year for five years – to continue delivering educational programs, mentorship, tools and supports to help startups grow their businesses.

Quotes:

“This support provided by the Government of Nova Scotia is critical to our community’s success. The investment in Volta’s new space at the Armoyan Centre enables us to provide a community centre for entrepreneurs to learn, work and support each other.

This commitment in long-term funding reinforces our shared priorities and dedication to supporting founders and their teams in creating jobs and strengthening the economic landscape of Atlantic Canada.”

– Matt Cooper, CEO, Volta

“Being a founder of a startup can be a lonely and extremely challenging experience, but Volta has made it easier with education, advisory support and most importantly, a great startup community.

Having a physical space to gather and trade wins, sorrows and ideas is essential for the health of our companies and their teams.”

– Laura Simpson, CEO and co-founder, Side Door (a Volta resident company)

Quick Facts:

— Volta was established in 2013 by a group of emerging technology entrepreneurs and currently supports 61 resident companies

— the five-year agreement is in place until March 31, 2028