From a release

HALIFAX: The NDP said that a report from the Auditor General on the Department of Justice’s oversight and management of people serving community-based sentences. shows greater investment in the non-profit organizations that provide services to those serving sentences in the community is required.

“The Auditor General’s report last week shows some serious issues with how community-based corrections are managed.

“The Department needs to be upfront and clear with why these issues have been allowed to continue,” said NDP Justice spokesperson Claudia Chender.

“In many ways community-based sentences are better for those involved, however we have to ensure the supports needed are in place.”

The AG found that community-based sentences are far more cost effective than incarceration, costing $14 million to support 4700 people serving community-based sentences, while we pay almost $80 million for under 500 people serving sentences in jails.

Those serving sentences in the community rely on non-profits like the Elizabeth Fry Society and Coverdale to provide the supports and programs they need.

“This report demonstrates what those of us who work in the community have been saying for many years: community corrections do not provide the necessary wrap around supports, programming and relationship building to ensure success for some of our most vulnerable individuals,” said Emma Halpern, Executive Director at Elizabeth Fry Mainland.

“When more funding is provided to organizations like ours, like was during the pandemic, we are better able to support people who need our services.”