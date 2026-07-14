Nearly 300 Lockview graduates celebrate milestone at MSVU

Principal Kelly MacLeod moves the tassel on this LHS graduates grad cap as she gets her diploma on stage. (Healey photo)

BEDFORD: Cheers, applause and plenty of proud moments filled the auditorium at Mount Saint Vincent University on Monday as nearly 300 Lockview High School graduates received their diplomas during two graduation ceremonies.

Family members and friends packed the venue to celebrate the Class of 2026, with enthusiastic shouts of “He’s my brother!”, “She’s my granddaughter!” and “Way to go, Avalon!” ringing out as graduates crossed the stage to accept their diplomas.

The ceremonies also recognized the outstanding achievements of many students through the presentation of scholarships and awards.

Graduates were honoured for their academic excellence, leadership, community involvement, athletics and contributions to school life before joining their classmates to receive their diplomas.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Class valedictorian Aili Pearcey reflected on the journey that brought the graduates to the milestone, thanking classmates, families, friends and staff members for the encouragement and support they provided throughout high school.

Pearcey described graduation as both exciting and bittersweet, saying it marked the end of “the only life we’ve ever known” while opening the door to countless new opportunities.

Using lyrics and themes from songs by Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Green Day and B.B. King, she encouraged her classmates to embrace the changing seasons of life with optimism and courage.

She reminded graduates that everyone follows their own path and that success doesn’t come from racing others.

“Everyone has a pace, and every one of you is moving at exactly the right pace for you,” she said, encouraging her classmates to slow down, appreciate the moment and not be afraid of what comes next.

The MacKenzie family are proud as peaches at their grad, Elle (middle). (Healey photo)

A grad walks the stage to get her diploma and a bright future. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Pearcey also urged the Class of 2026 to hold on to the friendships and memories they created over the past four years, reminding them to take photographs, celebrate their accomplishments and stay close to those who supported them through both the challenges and triumphs of high school.

In closing, she asked graduates to remember the person they were when they first walked through Lockview’s doors and recognize how much they had grown.

“Please make sure to celebrate,” she told her classmates. “All of you have made an extremely serious accomplishment and are starting a new season in your life.”

Following the ceremonies, graduates gathered with family and friends for hugs, photographs and congratulations, bringing an end to their high school years and beginning the next chapter of their lives.

Tucker Potter is congratulated for graduating by LHS Principal Kelly MacLeod. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Photos outside the graduation ceremony with families. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Best friends get a grad keepsake photo. (Healey photo)

Family memories of graduation. (Healey photo)

Smile for the camera. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Grads applaud a presentation on stage. (Healey photo)

Photo time for family. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Aili Pearcey, LHS Valedictorian with principal Kelly MacLeod. 9Healey photo)

High school friends celebrate their last day. (Healey photo)

LHS Graduates. (Healey photo)

Kaci Sprague (middle) and two fellow Lockview graduates. (Healey photo)