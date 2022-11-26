New emergency overnight winter shelter to open in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia is funding another another emergency shelter in Halifax Regional Municipality this winter to help people experiencing homelessness.

In partnership with Christ Church and 902 Man Up, the Dartmouth shelter will open in early December, providing 20 beds for men and operating as an evening and overnight shelter only.

“We know this shelter will be critical for people experiencing homelessness during the winter months,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services.

“The additional location will provide more shelter beds to help ensure people have a warm place to sleep and access to services.”

Community consultation took place on November 20. In response to concerns raised, the new shelter will:

— have perimeter security for the safety of residents and shelter guests

— set closing hours that meet the needs of the community

— provide contact information for community members to provide supports or have concerns addressed.



The Dartmouth shelter location is in addition to the recently announced emergency shelter located on North Park Street in Halifax. The North Park Street location opened as an overnight shelter on October 1 with 25 beds for all genders, replacing the temporary shelter at the Brunswick Street Mission.

The location has since transitioned to 25 assigned beds and 15 emergency overnight beds, for a total of 40 beds. Day programming offering wraparound supportive services will be introduced in the coming weeks. The shelter will soon be renamed by shelter residents to reflect and support their cultural and social needs.

Staffing and support services will also be provided at the Dartmouth site by 902 Man Up. The organization continues to play an essential leadership role in the Province’s response to homelessness, providing on-site support to connect clients to community-based services and programming. These services could include access to housing support, social workers, peer-based programming and harm reduction supports.



Quotes:

“Our community has seen a growing need to support those who are experiencing homelessness. With this new partnership, we will enhance the dignity of people in Dartmouth who are unhoused by providing safe and secure overnight shelter on the campus of Christ Church. This expresses the Christ Church mission to support those in need and to be a welcoming place for all.”

– Rev. Kyle Wagner, Rector, Christ Church

“902 Man Up is pleased to partner with the Province on another overnight shelter. 902 Man Up is a grassroots organization that supports diverse vulnerable communities, and we remain focused on providing help to Nova Scotians, making sure they have access to support and services they can trust and feel connected to.”– Marcus James, President and Co-founder, 902 Man UpQuick Facts:— the new shelter will be located at 61 Dundas St., Dartmouth— 902 Man Up is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides supports to people experiencing homelessness, ensuring they have access to the services they need