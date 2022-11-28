Volunteer firefighters from Goffs to Waverley recognized at banquet

GRAND LAKE: Volunteer firefighters from Zone 4 departments between Goffs and Waverley were honoured Nov. 19.

The yearly awards banquet—this year with a Hawaiian theme–was held at the Grand Lake-Oakfield Community Centre.

Service awards were also handed out to firefighters for five; 10; 20; and 30 years of volunteer firefighting service with Halifax fire.

Among the service award winners, presented by Gord West and Vinny Jordan, from Halifax Fire, were:

Five years – Perri Ann Wyatt, Station 41 Waverley

Erika Hebert, Station 42/43 Wellington/Grand Lake

Erika Hebert receives her five years service award.

10 Years: Sarah Kingsbury, Station 41 Waverley

Rob Clarke, Station 45 Fall River

Nick Yeomans, Station 45 Fall River

20 Years: Elaine Oulton, Station 41 Waverley

30 Years: Don Thompson, Station 47 Goffs

The station awards were then handed out, beginning with Station 47 Goffs.

Donovan Thompson was presented with the Firefighter of the Year award.

For Station 45 Fall River, the following were presented:

Officer of the year – Adam Williams

Officers Choice – Eric Foote

Firefighter of the year – Daniel Williams

Awards for Station 42/43 Wellington/Grand Lake were:

Officer of the Year: Aaron VanNostrand

Officers Choice: Chris Griffin

Firefighter of the Year: Matt Hamer

For Station41 Waverley; honoured with awards were the following:

Officers of the Year: Bryan Lynch

Officers Choice : Ian Smith

Firefighter of the Year: Dominic Mallette