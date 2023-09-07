WELLINGTON: The Wellington-Fletchers Lake Station House has new kitchen hours.

The new hours have been posted on the community facilities Facebook page.

They are also posted on their sign outside that many see as they drive by on Highway 2 in Wellington.

The new hours are as follows:

Wednesday, 11am – 7pm for lunch and takeout

Thursday, 11am – 8 pm for lunch and takeout.

Friday, 11am – 8 pm for lunch and takeout

The hours continued:

Thursday 5 pm to 9 pm for eat in service.

Friday 5pm – 9 pm for eat in service.

For all takeout orders, you can call (902)-861-3663 (FOOD).