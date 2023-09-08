B.C. man issued seven-day driving suspension after speeding stop

ENFIELD: A Surrey, B.C. man’s visit to Nova Scotia may have ended on a sour note.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said an officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding along Hwy 2 in Enfield on Aug. 29.

“Once contact was made with the driver, the officer detected and odour of liquor on his breath,” said Const. Burns.

“As such, a breath demand was read, and the man provided a breath sample.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 43-year-old man was subsequently given a seven-day driving suspension and his vehicle was towed.

“The roadside instrument registered a “warning” which indicates a blood/ alcohol concentration greater than 0.05% but less than 0.08%,” said Const. Burns.

The man will need to report his suspension to his insurance company.

Const. Burns said this will likely lead to a higher insurance premium for him in the future.