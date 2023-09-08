From a release

HALIFAX: A delicious new fundraiser for Northwood’s Dignified Living Fund is hitting the streets of HRM this September.

Local restaurants have embraced dignity by donating a percentage of chosen donair product sales in support of Dignity Month at Northwood. Freemans is the first to kick off this new donair initiative for Northwood and HRM.

“Anything I can do to help support Northwood’s Dignified Living program is worth doing”, says owner and operator, Laurel

Harrington.

“We are thrilled to be the first to register and hope that many more restaurants will follow our lead.”

All four Freemans locations will be offering different donair products during September in support of DONAIRS FOR DIGNITY.

Ray’s Lebanese in Bayer’s Lake is also proud to be participating.

Hady Bahliss, business owner and executive chef, shared that he is pleased to be part of the inaugural year of DONAIRS FOR DIGNITY and that “helping create dignity for seniors should be important to all of us.”

Ray’s Lebanese will be offering their regular and gluten-free donair products.

Lil MacPherson, co-owner of The Wooden Monkey is elated to add their Halifax and Dartmouth locations -showcasing their vegan donairs.

She believes: “Dignity is something that comes from within, but can be taken away by the loss of one’s hearing, broken dentures or poor eyesight, this initiative will give them the dignity they deserve.”

Even Northwood’s own Lawley’s Café will be taking part.

Owners, Brian and Celeste Lawley didn’t hesitate to say yes to participating and added that, “we know the important role that dignity plays in the lives of those living in the Northwood Community – it’s hard to say no to such an important cause.”

DONAIRS FOR DIGNITY was officially launched on Wednesday, September 5 at Freeman’s in Lower Sackville with an evening of songs we all love performed by a local band, DONAIR SUPPLY.

In 2019, September became the official Dignity Month with a reading of a proclamation by Mayor Mike Savage and the raising of a Northwood flag at Grand Parade Square in Halifax.

Janet Simm, CEO of Northwood sees firsthand the difference that the Dignified Living Program makes

for those who need it the most.

“We are thankful to the Northwood Foundation and their donors for embracing dignity and for allowing people to live more,” said Simm.

Faye LeBlanc, Managing Director of the Northwood Foundation is the brainchild behind DONAIRS FOR

DIGNITY.

“I have been thinking about it for some time and thought since Halifax was home to the oldest donair – we should have a similar fundraiser like Burger Week, in support of dignity at Northwood for the oldest population in Nova Scotia,” said LeBlanc. “Every great initiative must start somewhere, and we are excited to grow the event in the coming years.

“We are grateful to our sponsor, Stir Creative, who helped design and launch this new campaign.”

Faye adds that “having September designated as Dignity Month allows us to focus on creating

opportunities for the broader community to support”.

Dignity Month also has an online auction during September and a pickle-ball tournament being held on September 30 by community volunteers.

Tanners and O’Connell’s Recycling are also accepting refundables year-round for Northwood as well – all in support of dignity.

Northwood’s Dignified Living Fund is a staff-led initiative that helps struggling members of the Northwood Community get the basic medical and lifestyle supports they need to live more with dignity and respect.

This fund allows Northwood to see and respond to the needs of their community to immediately make a positive change in someone’s life.