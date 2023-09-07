VIDEO: Pat gets practicing for Drop Zone Halifax

HALIFAX: With Easter Seals Nova Scotia’s Drop Zone Halifax just a week away, it was time to get accustomed to the gear and some practice in for some of the participants.

That included The Laker News’ Pat Healey, who did his practice session on Sept. 6 at East Peak Indoor Climbing.

Here is the video shot/edited by Matt Dagley promoting Drop Zone Halifax:

Drop Zone Halifax is set for Sept. 15 in Halifax at 1801 Hollis Street.

Donations can still be accepted and Pat is closing on the $2,000 mark raised.

To do so please go donate here:

dropzone.thelakernews.com .