Eight Fury volleyball grads set to hit the university courts

FALL RIVER: The Fall River Fury Volleyball program is celebrating success as the new university school year begins.

That’s because the program based out of Fall River, but with players from across HRM and East Hants as part of it, saw its largest ever recruitment class.

There were eight players from its program that were signed to play at the university volleyball level.

Below we will show you a few snippets of the players as posted on the Fury Volleyball page to showcase the talent locally grown.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Fury photo)

(Fury photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Fury image)

(Fury image)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Fury image)

(Fury photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Fury image)