Newfoundland man faces impaired driving charges after collision

ELMSDALE: A 23-year-old Newfoundland and Labrador man faces impaired driving charges among a slew of offences following a single-vehicle collision on Mya 25 near exit 8 in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer, said police were informed of an erratic driver on Highway 102 near exit 8 in Elmsdale.

“The complainant reported that a white van was driving at a high speed, swerving through traffic and appeared to be out of control,” said Const. Burns.

“The responding officers were able to get a visual of the suspect vehicle.”

Shortly thereafter, the van went off the roadway and the driver was seen exiting the van and ran towards a wooded area.

“After several minutes, the driver was located and after noting signs of impairment by alcohol, he was arrested without

incident,” said Const. Burns.

No injuries were reported.

Ethan Pijogge, 23, of Sheshatshiu, NL, has been charged with:

– impaired driving

– flight from police and;

– dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Sheshatshiu is approximately 40 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL.

He has been ordered to appear in court at a later date.