WINDSOR JUNCTION:A Newfoundland singer who has connections to the local area is set to release her second EP this week.

Madeline, who’s music and information can be found at www.MadelineOfficial.com, released her second single “hold me while I cry” from the EP Memoir on Feb. 16.

Memoir itself is set to be released on March 5, a release from the songstress who is currently residing in Windsor Junction indicates.

She is an independent-singer-songwriter who is described as having deep Atlantic Canadian roots but is anything but “traditional.”

Madeline uses spirited storytelling to evoke a style reminiscent of powerful women who have pushed the boundaries of rock, pink, and pop.

The more recent single, “hold me while I cry,” is all about people in our lives that support us in our darkest moments, said the 19-year-old singer.

“It’s about how we wish we change our reactions to make life easier,” said Madeline.

She said with her EP Memoir coming out, fans will get a sample of songs she has written throughout high school.

“The songs were written as a way to cope with social isolation, harassment and mental health crisis,” she said. “Listeners who would describe high school as a shit-show will hopefully relate to the EP.”

Madeline is inspired by Canadian pop/rock/punk artists such as Avril Lavigne, Joni Mitchell, and Alanis Morrissette.

She aims to create music that listeners will use to relate to a personal moment in time, and while they may have felt alone in that moment they now feel seen and understood.

In the summer of 2023, Madeline was selected from thousands of students from more than 70 countries worldwide and the only Canadian to perform at the Berklee College of Music Aspire Program 2023 Blow Out Show in Boston.

Madeline is now studying Music Arts at NSCC and eager to commit to her musical journey full time.

“In the beginning songwriting was a way to process difficult things going on in my life,” Madeline said. “Now, it’s more about a search for a connection, sharing my music with others and seeing the recognition of the feelings I was feeling.”

Madeline’s EP Memori is set to come out on March 5. It will be available on all platforms.

To find out more on the singer, check out her website at www.MadelineOfficial.com .