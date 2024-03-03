O’Shaughnessy stands tall in net as Rage down Rangers in U-15 play

LANTZ: It was the Colby O’Shaughnessy show on Sunday morning at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The goalie for the SANY Rage had cat like reflexes in making no less then six big saves that kept the Rangers off the scoreboard through the first two periods as they peppered him with shots.

Also, he had help from two or three other shots by Rangers forwards that dinged the goal posts, or the game could have been a different story.

Not to be outdone, the Rage exploded offensively to lead 6-0 after two periods before winning the N.S. U-15 Major hockey league game 10-1 at the final buzzer.

The game got a bit nasty near the end when two Rage players were assessed major penalties–one a Gross misconduct and the other a match penalty.

In the game, Jordan Jackman, assisted by Parker Simms, was all the offence the Rangers could get behind O’Shaughnessy on this day.

Callum Dewulf suffered the loss in goal surrendering all 10 goals.

The Rangers didn’t appear to have any backup goalie dressed.

River Welsh led the attack for the Rage with five goals and two assists.

The Rangers are back in action Monday night when they host the Dartmouth Whalers at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth. Game time is 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Rangers blanked Halifax 3-0 on three goals from three separate players.

Noah Hawco, Andrew Urquhart, and Matt Thompson had the goals.

Locals Jayden Tillman and Jordan Jackman were among those contributing helpers.

Callum Dewulf was solid between the pipes in the victory.

Here are a few more photos from the game in Lantz:

Jordan Jackman of the Rangers has his arm and stick held by a Rage player as they battle for the puck. There was no penalty call on the play either. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Jayden Tillman races away from an opposing player who slashes at his wrist. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)