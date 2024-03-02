WINDSOR JUNCTION: A football player from Windsor Junction is the newest member of the of the Mount Allison Mounties football team for 2024.

Dylan Browne, who played all four years with the provincial champion Lockview High Dragons, made the commitment news official earlier this week.

The Mounties announced the news on their Instagram page.

Browne, who was the Dragons football team captain in 2022-2023, started playing football in the Fall River Dragons Minor Football program, where he was a natural at the offensive line position

He was the lineman of the year in 2021 and 2022.

Browne also won the Heart and Hustle award in 2023 for the Dragons.

Browne was a provincial all-star in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and named Lineman of the Year last year.

He finished off his high school football career as the Dragons rallied from behind for an improbable come=from-behind win in the School Sport Nova Scotia football provincial final.

Browne will be studying Business and Aviation at Mount Allison in Sackville, N.B.