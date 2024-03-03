MMFHL: Lady Pens nip Selects in double overtime

PICTOU COUNTY: Two Fall River-area players helped lead the ACTION benefits Lady Penguins U-18 to an opening Nova Scotia final series 3-2 victory on Saturday.

The Lady Penguins nipped the Subway Selects in Trenton in Game one of the two team’s Maritime Major Female Hockey League N.S. Final.

Game two in the series is set to go on Sunday, also in Trenton.

Puck drop at Hector Arena is set for 12 p.m.

Game three in the best-of-five N.S. Final is scheduled for March 8 at RBC Centre in Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Game 4–if necessary–is March 9 at HRM 4-Pad at 3 p.m.

Fall River’s Fiona Day scored twice, including the double overtime winner with 45 seconds left in the period.

Day’s goal in regulation was scored on the power-play.

Sara Almond had the other Lady Penguin goal.

Beaver Bank’s Cicely Harnum stood tall in between the pipes, turning away 44 of 46 shots, including several timely nabs.