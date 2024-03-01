WOLFVILLE/HALIFAX: For the first time in the event’s history, Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) will take place in Wolfville/Mtapan from November 7-10, 2024.

Now in its 27th year, NSMW and Music Nova Scotia bring together artists, fans, and music industry from across Nova Scotia and around the globe to experience the best talent the province has to offer, in iconic communities across the province.

“The Town of Wolfville is thrilled to partner with Music Nova Scotia and Acadia University to bring Nova Scotia Music Week to our community for the first time ever,” said Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville.

“I know that our community will welcome this tremendous celebration of Nova Scotia musicians and make it a ‘best yet’ event experience for participating artists.”

Tanya Colburne, Director of Events Acadia, adds, “Nova Scotia Music Week is truly a community-driven event with opportunities for everyone in the Valley to participate in some way.

“With a tremendous mix of venues, an incredibly engaged group of volunteers, and its renowned culture of music, delicious food and beverages, Wolfville is perfectly positioned to host this event, and we are thrilled to bring this experience to our Acadia students and the broader community.”

“As an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Nova Scotian artists across the province, we’re thrilled to host NSMW in the Valley for the first time,” said Allegra Swanson, Executive Director of Music Nova Scotia. “Hosting the event in Wolfville embodies our commitment to inclusivity and outreach, ensuring NSMW connects with diverse communities across Nova Scotia.

“By rotating locations annually, we reinforce our dedication to serving all regions, enriching cultural exchange, and fostering widespread participation in celebrating our vibrant music scene.

“We anticipate an unforgettable experience for artists, delegates, and the community alike — one that will resonate for years to come.”

To celebrate the official launch of Nova Scotia Music Week 2024, Music Nova Scotia is offering LAUNCH SPECIAL PRICING on a limited number of delegate passes and festival wristbands on sale now!

Festival wristbands allow access to all showcasing events at NSMW 2024 (subject to capacity). Festival wristbands do not include access to the awards show, NSMW conference, or other premium access events.

Limited launch special wristbands are available for sale here for $40 + fees until they are sold out. Regular early bird ticketing will be available later in the spring.

Delegate passes gain access to all NSMW 2024 showcases (subject to capacity), conference sessions, mixers, and special events hosted by NSMW.

Limited launch special delegate passes are for sale here for $70 + fees until they are sold out. Regular early bird ticketing will be available later in the spring.

The Host Hotel, The Old Orchard Inn, is sold out.

For those looking to book accommodations for NSMW 2024, Music Nova Scotia recommends using our Accommodations page here.

Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier Partners for helping make this year’s event possible: FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, the Province of Nova Scotia, Town of Wolfville, Acadia University, Labatt, and Support4Culture.