HALIFAX: March is Fraud Prevention Month and the Nova Scotia RCMP is warning the public about the top ten scams in Nova Scotia, based on dollar losses.

Every year, thousands of Canadians fall victim to fraud. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Nova Scotians lost $7,330,866.07 to scams in 2023.

Many don’t think it can happen to them, but scammers use sophisticated ways to target people of all ages.

The best way to fight these types of crimes is through awareness and education.

Below are the top ten scams in Nova Scotia from 2023, based on dollar losses:

1 – Investment: Scammers solicit investments into false or deceptive investment companies that promise higher-than-normal returns.

2 – Service: scammers offer services such as tech support, air duct cleaning, or new cellphone service plans, in attempt to steal personal information.

3 – Romance: Using fake profiles on social media and dating websites, scammers convince people to enter into a virtual relationship with the goal of having them send financial support. Often victims are asked to send compromising photos of themselves and are subsequently extorted for money.

4 – Spear phishing: Pretending to be from legitimate sources, and using what look to be legit email addresses, scammers try to get businesses or individuals to send them money.

5 – Job: These scams involve online ads and fake job interviews; victims are often directed to purchase and send gift cards using fraudulent cheques.

6 – Extortion: Scammers unlawfully obtain money, property or services through intimidation. This is also done through sextortion, a form of blackmail that involves threats to distribute intimate images or videos if money isn’t paid to the fraudster.

7 – Bank investigator: Scammers call and ask for help catching fraudulent bank employees or offer help in resolving suspicious account transactions.

8 – Merchandise: Scammers create fake online ads online using resale sites, website pop-ups or fake company websites.

9 – Emergency: Fraudsters prey on people’s fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble and in need of financial support. (Also known as the ‘grandparent scam’).

10 – Prize: Scammers contact people claiming they’ve won, or have a chance at winning, a prize or lottery; the winner is then asked to pay taxes or fees related to the fake winnings.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a scam, report it to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

For more information, visit: https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm