ELMSDALE: Two East Hants soccer teams will look to end their 2023=2024 NSSL season on a golden note.

The girls U13 team and U-13 boys squads will both hit the pitch in championship finals on Sunday morning in Halifax.

At 11 am, the girls will take to the pitch, with the boys game scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

We wish both teams good luck in their games. GO EAST HANTS GO.

Here is the LIVESTREAM link to the games, which will be played at the BMO Soccer Centre in Halifax.