Police investigating “significant” theft of tools in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: Police are investigating a “significant” theft of tools from a residence in Elmsdale.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police received a report of the theft of tools.

The thieve took the tools from the box of a pickup truck that was parked at a property on Hemlock Drive in Elmsdale on Feb. 20.

“The theft occurred some time in the early morning hours of February 20,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said neighbourhood inquiries were completed but nobody in the vicinity saw anything out of the ordinary.

“The items that were taken was thousands of dollars worth of mostly DeWalt brand construction tools,” he said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.